BRIEF-Mobistar FY consolidated net profit jumps to 76.6 mln euros
February 4, 2016 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mobistar FY consolidated net profit jumps to 76.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Mobistar SA :

* Reports FY consolidated revenue of 1.24 billion euros compared to 1.23 billion euros in Reuters poll

* FY EBITDA is 321.3 million euros compared to 338 million euros in Reuters poll

* FY net profit is 76.6 million euros compared to 93.3 million euros in Reuters poll

* Says blended ARPU further increased by 1.3 percent to 23.9 euros in Q4 2015 compared to 23.6 euros in Q4 2014

* Postpaid ARPU increases 3.6 percent to 28.5 euros in Q4 2015 from 27.5 euros in Q4 2014

* Total number of connected SIM cards through FY 2015 is 5.8 million compared to 5.6 million year ago

* Retail customer base increases sequentially with 54.0 thousand customers net adds in Belgium in Q4

* Postpaid net adds growth accelerated to 27.6 thousand new customers in Q4 of 2015

* Expects its restated EBITDA excluding cable to range between 270 million euros and 290 million euros in 2016

* Upgrades full year 2015 restated EBITDA guidance achieved with 283 million euros

* Says board of directors voted unanimously in favor of adopting Orange brand in Belgium before end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

