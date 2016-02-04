BRIEF-MiX Telematics reiterates FY revenue outlook

Feb 4 (Reuters) - MiX Telematics Ltd

* Announces financial results for third quarter of fiscal year 2016

* Total subscription revenue of R294 million ($19 million), grew 16% year over year

* Subscribers increased by 11 pct year over year, bringing total to over 550,000 subscribers at December 31, 2015

* Adjusted EBITDA of R71 million ($5 million), representing a 19% adjusted EBITDA margin

* Company maintains guidance for subscription revenue and total revenue for full 2016 fiscal year which ends March 31, 2016.

* Sees revenue - R1,440 million to R1,468 million ($90.3 million to $92.0 million), which would represent revenue growth of 4% to 6% for full 2016 fiscal year

* For Q4 of fiscal year 2016 company expects subscription revenue to be in range of R304 million to R321 million