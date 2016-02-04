BRIEF-Dassault Systemes Q4 non-IFRS net income rises to 181.1 mln euros

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Dassault Systemes SA :

* Reports Q4 non-IFRS total revenue of 802.1 million euros, up 16 percent

* Q4 non-IFRS operating income rises 27 percent to 287.1 million euros

* Q4 non-IFRS net income is 181.1 million euros compared to 148.9 million euros a year ago

* Reports organic non-IFRS new licenses revenue up 11 percent in Q4 and FY ex FX

* Q4 IFRS total revenue increases by 11 percent

* Q4 IFRS operating income increases 45 percent

* Says net operating cash flow rises 27 percent to 633 million euros for 2015