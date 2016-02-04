FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sponda acquires six properties in Helsinki and plans rights offering
February 4, 2016 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sponda acquires six properties in Helsinki and plans rights offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Sponda Oyj :

* Signed agreements with Forum Fastighets KB and Föreningen Konstsamfundet R.F. on acquisition of shares in AB Mercator Oy which own six properties in the forum block in Helsinki

* Total debt-free price of entities being acquired is about 576 million euros ($638.2 million)

* Will finance acquisition with its existing cash funds and a short-term bridge loan of about 300 million euros

* Plans to arrange a rights offering to maintain its current capital structure and equity ratio

* Will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to decide on planned rights issue

* Expects that transaction will be concluded by end of Feb. 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9025 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

