BRIEF-Sponda Q4 operating profit up at EUR 47.8 million
February 4, 2016 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sponda Q4 operating profit up at EUR 47.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Sponda Oyj :

* Q4 total revenue 57.2 million euros ($63.3 million) versus 57.3 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 47.8 million euros versus 32.9 million euros year ago

* Proposes to annual general meeting that a dividend of 0.19 euro per share be paid

* Estimates that company adjusted EPRA earnings in 2016 will amount to 82 million-98 million euros

* Estimates that net operating income for 2016 will amount to 152 million-168 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9032 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

