BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic enters research collaboration to develop MRSA vaccine
February 4, 2016 / 7:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic enters research collaboration to develop MRSA vaccine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Entered into a joint collaboration with Evaxion Biotech and Technical University of Denmark for development of an MVA-BN-based vaccine against MRSA

* Intends to engineer and produce a recombinant MVA-BN-based vaccine candidate

* If proven safe and efficacious, human trials could occur in 2019

* Project has received initial funding from Innovation Fund Denmark in amount of 17 million Danish crowns ($2.5 million) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7364 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

