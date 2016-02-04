FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Legal & General CFO Gregory to retire
February 4, 2016

BRIEF-Legal & General CFO Gregory to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group Plc

* Mark gregory announces his intention to retire

* mark gregory announces his intention to retire from legal & general

* mark gregory, group chief financial officer, has informed board of his intention to retire from group on 31 january 2017.

* mark will remain as group cfo until his successor is appointed and will ensure there is a smooth handover

* gregory: i have decided that next january is a good time for me to be retiring from group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
