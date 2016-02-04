BRIEF-Legal & General CFO Gregory to retire

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group Plc
* mark gregory, group chief financial officer, has informed board of his intention to retire from group on 31 january 2017.
* mark will remain as group cfo until his successor is appointed and will ensure there is a smooth handover
* gregory: i have decided that next january is a good time for me to be retiring from group