BRIEF-Alliance Trust confirms management changes
February 4, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Alliance Trust confirms management changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Alliance Trust Plc

* Reg-Alliance trust plc : alliance trust plc : appointment of alliance trust investments limited as alternative investment fund manager and administrator and confirmation of board and company secretary changes

* as previously announced, lord smith of kelvin becomes chairman of company and katherine garrett-cox and susan noble have stepped down as directors of company, all with effect from 3 february 2016.

* susan noble has become chair of ati.

* katherine garrett-cox continues as chief executive officer of ati

* donald mcpherson, company secretary of company will retire on 31 may 2016.

* he will be succeeded in that role by lisa brown, currently senior commercial legal counsel of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

