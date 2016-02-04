BRIEF-Beazley says FY gross premiums written up 3 pct

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Beazley Plc
* Beazley plc results for year ended 31st Dec 2015
* Profit before tax of $284.0m (2014: $261.9m)
* Return on equity of 19 pct (2014: 17 pct)
* Gross premiums written increased by 3% to $2,080.9m (2014: $2,021.8m)
* combined ratio of 87 pct (2014: 89%)
* Rate reduction on renewal portfolio of 2 pct (2014: reduction of 2%)
* Net investment income of $57.6m (2014: $83.0m)
* Prior year reserve releases of $176.3m (2014: $158.1m)
* Second interim dividend of 6.6p (2014: 6.2p), taking full year dividends for year to 9.9p (2014: full year 9.3p). Special dividend of 18.4p (2014: 11.8p)
* During 2015, board has considered feasibility of a movement in location of group’s management from ireland to UK
* Having considered options, board will present a proposal to shareholders at company’s AGM in March 2016 to effect such a change via creation of a new UK domiciled holding company
* Board believes that this change will increase operational efficiency of group
* Board’s strategy is to grow dividend by between 5 pct and 10 pct per year and this has always been achieved
* Expect tough market conditions experienced in 2015, particularly in large risk markets, to continue in 2016
* 2016 marks Andrew Horton’s eighth year as chief executive. In March and April Andrew plans to take a short break
* Neil Maidment, who joined Beazley in 1990 and has been in role of chief underwriting officer since 2008, will serve as acting CEO in Andrew’s absence, supported by executive committee
* Catastrophe claims were once again subdued in 2015
* An exception was tianjin warehouse explosion in china in august, which killed 173 and generated insurance losses currently expected to exceed $3 billion. Beazley has seen no significant loss from this event
* Premium rates on renewal business across our portfolio as a whole fell by an average of 2% during 2015 (2014: a decrease of 2%)