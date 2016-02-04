FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beazley says FY gross premiums written up 3 pct
February 4, 2016 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Beazley says FY gross premiums written up 3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Beazley Plc

* Beazley plc results for year ended 31st Dec 2015

* Profit before tax of $284.0m (2014: $261.9m)

* Return on equity of 19 pct (2014: 17 pct)

* Gross premiums written increased by 3% to $2,080.9m (2014: $2,021.8m)

* combined ratio of 87 pct (2014: 89%)

* Rate reduction on renewal portfolio of 2 pct (2014: reduction of 2%)

* Net investment income of $57.6m (2014: $83.0m)

* Prior year reserve releases of $176.3m (2014: $158.1m)

* Second interim dividend of 6.6p (2014: 6.2p), taking full year dividends for year to 9.9p (2014: full year 9.3p). Special dividend of 18.4p (2014: 11.8p)

* During 2015, board has considered feasibility of a movement in location of group’s management from ireland to UK

* Having considered options, board will present a proposal to shareholders at company’s AGM in March 2016 to effect such a change via creation of a new UK domiciled holding company

* Board believes that this change will increase operational efficiency of group

* Board’s strategy is to grow dividend by between 5 pct and 10 pct per year and this has always been achieved

* Expect tough market conditions experienced in 2015, particularly in large risk markets, to continue in 2016

* 2016 marks Andrew Horton’s eighth year as chief executive. In March and April Andrew plans to take a short break

* Neil Maidment, who joined Beazley in 1990 and has been in role of chief underwriting officer since 2008, will serve as acting CEO in Andrew’s absence, supported by executive committee

* Catastrophe claims were once again subdued in 2015

* An exception was tianjin warehouse explosion in china in august, which killed 173 and generated insurance losses currently expected to exceed $3 billion. Beazley has seen no significant loss from this event

* Premium rates on renewal business across our portfolio as a whole fell by an average of 2% during 2015 (2014: a decrease of 2%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

