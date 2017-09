Feb 4 (Reuters) - Makora Krosnienska Huta Szkla SA :

* Its affiliated unit Torus Investment Sp. z o.o. gets contract for water power plant construction worth up to 14.4 million zlotys ($3.6 million) net Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9840 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)