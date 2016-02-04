FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Skanska CEO: Unexpectedly high prices for US commercial properties in Q4
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
February 4, 2016 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Skanska CEO: Unexpectedly high prices for US commercial properties in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Skanska CEO Johan Karlstrom told Reuters:

* Expects reimbursements from clients in the US for increased costs in Q3 to come in gradually in the 2016-2019 period

* Order intake is lower in the US because clients delay projects and Skanska is more cautious

* Commercial property development unit sold as many properties as expected in Q4, but at higher-than-expected prices in the US where demand is strong, which is one reason group profit overshoots guidance

* Expects majority of USA Building orders that were delayed by end-2015 will comme in throughout 2016

* Has a record high number of ongoing commercial property development projects, conditions for selling these projects are very good

* USA Building operating margin is back at normal level in Q4 (2.2 pct), main focus is on profitability Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.