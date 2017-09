Feb 4 (Reuters) - Landi Renzo SpA :

* Board noted the preliminary estimates of the key consolidated figures for 2015, not yet certified by the audit firm, forecasting revenue of about 205 million euros ($229 million) and a net debt of about 60 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8935 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)