BRIEF-ISG rejects Cathexis' mandatory offer of 171p/shr

Feb 4 (Reuters) - ISG Plc :
* Rejection of mandatory offer
* Rejection of mandatory offer of 171p per share from Cathexis UK Holdings Limited
* Board together with advisers, is unanimous in rejecting offer as it continues to undervalue ISG and its future prospects
* Board has taken into account recent issues in UK construction and likely time it will take for ISG to fully deliver on turnaround plan that is in progress