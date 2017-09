Feb 4 (Reuters) - MBF Group SA :

* Q4 net sales 601,129 zlotys ($152,200)

* Q4 net loss of 488,597 zlotys

* Did not issue consolidated financial statements last year and thus there is no comparable data Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9500 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)