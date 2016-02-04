FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tecnoinvestimenti shareholders approve capital increase by maximum of 951,000 euros
February 4, 2016

BRIEF-Tecnoinvestimenti shareholders approve capital increase by maximum of 951,000 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :

* Shareholders approve capital increase, with exclusion of subscription rights, by maximum of 951,000 euros ($1.06 million)

* The capital increase, via issuance of 951,000 shares, will be in relation to warrants offered to shareholder Cedacri SpA

* The 2016-2019 warrants will be offered to Cedacri free of charge and will give right to one new share for every warrant held, to be exercised in three tranches, following the achievement of certain annual revenue targets for the 2016/2018 financial years

* The issue price is set at 3.40 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

