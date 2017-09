Feb 4 (Reuters) - Soft Computing SA :

* Q4 revenue of 9.7 million euro versus 9.9 million euro ($11.1 million) a year ago

* Early 2016’s backlog represents half of 2015 sales

* Growth of gross margin will keep improving in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)