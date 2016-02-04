FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Banca Sistema acquires Beta Stepstone
#Financials
February 4, 2016 / 5:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Banca Sistema acquires Beta Stepstone 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Banca Sistema SpA :

* Signs agreement with Stepstone Financial Holdings for acquisition of 100 pct of share capital of Beta Stepstone 

* Acquisition price of 60.8 million euros ($68.02 million) to be paid in cash, includes a portion of late payment interests not yet collected by Beta amounting to around 16 million euros as at June 30, 2015

* Expects that the acquisition will contribute to an increase in its annual factoring turnover by 150 million euros - 250 million euros and will result in the achievement of cost synergies for around 1 million euros, with negligible integration costs, and funding synergies for 1.7 million euros

* The closing is expected in H1 2016 Source text:bit.ly/1QKIHw4

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
