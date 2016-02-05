FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fagron FY REBITDA falls 10.0 pct to 106.5 million euros
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 5, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fagron FY REBITDA falls 10.0 pct to 106.5 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Fagron NV :

* Says FY turnover increased 5.8 pct to 473.0 million euros ($529.3 million) - Reuters poll: 479 million euros

* FY REBITDA decreased by 10.0 pct to 106.5 million euros - Reuters poll: 112 million euros

* FY REBITDA margin of 22.5 pct

* FY net loss 202.3 million euros versus profit of 43.2 million euros a year ago - Reuters poll: profit of 38.2 million euros

* Impairment of 225.6 million euros on American Bellevue Pharmacy and Freedom Pharmaceuticals due to lower profitability resulting from changes in reimbursement system

* Proposal not to pay out a dividend over 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.