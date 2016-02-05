FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-BRIEF-Betsson Q4 op profit lower than expected
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
February 5, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-BRIEF-Betsson Q4 op profit lower than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats)

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Betsson Ab :

* Board of directors is proposing a transfer to shareholders of sek 623.8 (549.3) million, which corresponds to sek 4.51 (3.98) per share.

* Q4 revenue increased by 28 per cent to sek 1,041.1 (814.7) million and organic growth in constant currency was 18 per cent

* Q4 operating income amounted to SEK 174.4 (252.5) million and the operating margin to 16.7 (31.0) per cent

* Reuters poll: Betsson q4 revenues were seen at 1,053 million sek, operating income 284 million sek, dividend 4.93 sekper share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.