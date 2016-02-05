(Repeats)

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Betsson Ab :

* Board of directors is proposing a transfer to shareholders of sek 623.8 (549.3) million, which corresponds to sek 4.51 (3.98) per share.

* Q4 revenue increased by 28 per cent to sek 1,041.1 (814.7) million and organic growth in constant currency was 18 per cent

* Q4 operating income amounted to SEK 174.4 (252.5) million and the operating margin to 16.7 (31.0) per cent

* Reuters poll: Betsson q4 revenues were seen at 1,053 million sek, operating income 284 million sek, dividend 4.93 sekper share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)