BRIEF-Axfood Q4 operating profit in line, proposes extra dividend
February 5, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Axfood Q4 operating profit in line, proposes extra dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Axfood Ab

* Says board of directors proposes an ordinary dividend of sek 5.00 per share (4.25) and an extra dividend of sek 4.00 per share.

* Axfood Q4 operating profit for period was sek 448 m

* Like-For-Like sales increased by 5.5% during period

* Reuters poll: Axfood Q4 lfl sales were seen at +4.3 percent, EBIT at sek 446 million, dividend at 5.21 sek/share

* Axfood ab says expects operating profit for 2016 to exceed outcome for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

