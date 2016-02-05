BRIEF-IC Group Q2 2015/16 EBIT down at DKK 19 million

Feb 5 (Reuters) - IC Group A/S :

* Consolidated revenue for H1 2015/16 amounted to 1.45 billion Danish crowns (1.43 billion crowns) corresponding to an increase of 1.4 pct, or 2.3 pct measured in local currency

* Q2 2015/16 revenue 603 million crowns versus 598 million crowns year ago

* Q2 2015/16 EBIT 19 million crowns versus 21 million crowns year ago

* Board of Directors expects to distribute a total extraordinary dividend of 14.65 crowns per eligible share corresponding to 250 million crowns during Q3 2015/16

* Outlook for financial year 2015/16 - unchanged Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)