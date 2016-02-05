FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IC Group Q2 2015/16 EBIT down at DKK 19 million
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
February 5, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IC Group Q2 2015/16 EBIT down at DKK 19 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - IC Group A/S :

* Consolidated revenue for H1 2015/16 amounted to 1.45 billion Danish crowns (1.43 billion crowns) corresponding to an increase of 1.4 pct, or 2.3 pct measured in local currency

* Q2 2015/16 revenue 603 million crowns versus 598 million crowns year ago

* Q2 2015/16 EBIT 19 million crowns versus 21 million crowns year ago

* Board of Directors expects to distribute a total extraordinary dividend of 14.65 crowns per eligible share corresponding to 250 million crowns during Q3 2015/16

* Outlook for financial year 2015/16 - unchanged Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.