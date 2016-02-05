FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intervest Offices & Warehouses FY net profit grows to 26.0 mln euros
February 5, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Intervest Offices & Warehouses FY net profit grows to 26.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV :

* Reports FY net rental income of 46.1 million euros ($51.6 million) versus 40.0 million euros a year ago

* FY property result is 49.0 million euros vs 40.9 mln euros a year ago

* FY operating profit is 36.6 million euros versus 28.5 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit is 26.0 million euros versus 16.3 million euros a year ago

* As at Dec. 31, 2015, the fair value of the total real estate portfolio amounted to 634 million euros

* 2015 operating distributable result amounted in 2015 to 1.90 euros per share (1.56 euros in 2014)

* Gross dividend of Intervest Offices & Warehouses amounted to 1.71 euros per share for financial year 2015 

* The total leasable space increased by 6 pct to 717,073 sq. meters in 2015.

* Improvement of the occupancy rate by 3 pct: 90 pct as at Dec. 31, 2015 (87 pct as at Dec. 31, 2014) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

