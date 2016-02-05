BRIEF-CMC Markets prices IPO at 240 pence per share

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Cmc Markets Plc

* Announcement of offer price

* offer price has been set at 240 pence per ordinary share ( “offer price”)

* based on offer price, cmc’s market capitalisation is approximately £691 million

* offer comprises 90.6 million ordinary shares, representing 31% of cmc’s issued share capital on admission (prior to any exercise of over- allotment option)

* transaction size of approximately £218 million (prior to any exercise of over-allotment option) includes a primary capital raise of approximately £15 million, with balance of approximately £203 million comprising sale of secondary shares by certain of cmc's existing shareholders