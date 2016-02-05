FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CMC Markets prices IPO at 240 pence per share
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 5, 2016 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CMC Markets prices IPO at 240 pence per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Cmc Markets Plc

* Announcement of offer price

* offer price has been set at 240 pence per ordinary share ( “offer price”)

* based on offer price, cmc’s market capitalisation is approximately £691 million

* offer comprises 90.6 million ordinary shares, representing 31% of cmc’s issued share capital on admission (prior to any exercise of over- allotment option)

* transaction size of approximately £218 million (prior to any exercise of over-allotment option) includes a primary capital raise of approximately £15 million, with balance of approximately £203 million comprising sale of secondary shares by certain of cmc’s existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.