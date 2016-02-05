FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Premier Farnell to sell Akron Brass unit for $224 mln
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Premier Farnell to sell Akron Brass unit for $224 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Premier Farnell Plc

* disposal of akron brass for us$224.2 million to create a more focused business

* entered into a conditional agreement with respect to sale of akron brass holding corp. (“akron brass”) to idex corporation for cash consideration of us$224.2 million ( “disposal”).

* net cash proceeds arising from disposal will be used to reduce premier farnell’s existing indebtedness and to redeem its preference shares.

* represents an attractive enterprise valuation of approximately 8.8x akron brass fy15 ebitda

* net cash proceeds arising from disposal will be used to reduce premier farnell’s existing indebtedness and to redeem its preference shares

* completion is expected by end of march 2016

* fy16 profit outcome is expected to be broadly in line with recent guidance

* lazard & co., limited (“lazard”) is acting as lead financial adviser in relation to disposal

* proposed disposal of akron brass for us$224.2 million to create a more focused business

* has entered into a conditional agreement with respect to sale of akron brass holding corp to idex corporation for cash consideration of us$224.2 million

* total consideration of us$224.2 million (£153.8 million), payable in cash on completion, subject to customary adjustments

* net cash proceeds arising from disposal will be used to reduce premier farnell’s existing indebtedness and to redeem its preference shares

* completion is expected by end of march 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.