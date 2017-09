Feb 5 (Reuters) - Midsona AB :

* Q4 net sales 352 million Swedish crowns versus 228 million crowns ($229.4 million) year ago

* Q4 operating profit, EBIT, amounted to 21 million crowns (17 million crowns year ago) before non-recurring items

* A dividend of 1.10 crown per share is proposed for 2015 financial year Source text for Eikon:

