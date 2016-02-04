FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 4, 2016 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Moscow Exchange free float increases to 57% after Chengdong Investment sells its stake - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) -

* Moscow Exchange free float after Chengdong Investment sells its stake increases to 57 pct, CEO Alexander Afanasiev said

* “The enlarged free float will further diversify our investor base, while also potentially leading to an increase in liquidity and a higher weighting for MOEX shares in key equity indexes”, he said

* The shares were bought by several dozen institutional investors from North America, UK, continental Europe including Russia and Asia, he added

* “We are grateful to China Investment Corporation (CIC) for its assistance in building relations with Chinese investors and look forward to continued cooperation with CIC in the future”, Afanasiev said

* Chengdong Investment Corporation is wholly owned subsidiary of CIC

* CIC declined to comment Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

