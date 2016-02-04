FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fabege Q4 profit after tax up at SEK 1.18 bln
February 4, 2016 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fabege Q4 profit after tax up at SEK 1.18 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Fabege AB :

* FY rental income declined to 1.20 billion Swedish crowns ($142.84 million) versus 2.09 billion crowns

* Q4 rental income 505 million crowns versus 522 million crowns year ago

* Q4 profit from property management 172 million crowns versus 174 million crowns year ago

* Q4 profit after tax 1.18 billion crowns versus 910 million crowns year ago

* Proposes a dividend of 3.50 crowns per share versus 3.25 crowns paid year ago

* Says had decided to sharpen our objectives, targets 75 pct for surplus ratio to be achieved within five years Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4012 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

