BRIEF-IC Group sells shares in DK Company A/S
February 4, 2016 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IC Group sells shares in DK Company A/S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - IC Group A/S

* Signs agreement on sale of DK Company A/S shares to DKC Holding 2011 A/S

* As payment for shares, IC group has received 137,441,330 Danish crowns ($20.56 million) in cash

* Shares correspond to 10.11 pct of DK Company’s share capital

* Expects to distribute proceeds from sale in connection with expected forthcoming extraordinary dividend payment in 2015/16

* Accounting profit is expected to amount to about 9 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6842 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
