Feb 5 (Reuters) - Bobst Group SA :

* FY consolidated sales to be about 1.33 billion Swiss francs ($1.34 billion), which is at the higher end of the range expected in December 2015

* Consolidated net result margin will be higher than 4 pct for the full year 2015  Source text - bit.ly/1L2ehBz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9942 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)