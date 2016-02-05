FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shaftesbury says continued to see strong tenant demand
#Financials
February 5, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Shaftesbury says continued to see strong tenant demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Shaftesbury Plc :

* EPRA vacancy 2.0 pct, 0.3 pct under offer

* Continuing strong tenant demand underpinned by robust footfall and spending

* Good progress with our major schemes

* EPRA vacancy in wholly-owned portfolio, which stood at 2.0 pct of total ERV at 31 December 2015, continues to be low

* Available to let vacancy at 31 December 2015 comprised 13,200 sq. ft. Of retail (ERV: £1.4 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
