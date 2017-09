Feb 5 (Reuters) - Grainger Plc

* Sale of German portfolio and business

* Has exchanged contracts with Heitman, global real estate investment manager, to sell its equity interest in FRM German residential rented portfolio (“FRM portfolio”) and in its German business platform

* Deal for gross consideration of EUR 124m

* Impact on both NNNAV and NAV will be marginal (c.-1p and -2p per share respectively)