Feb 5 (Reuters) - On The Beach Group Plc

* for four months to 31 jan, uk revenue increased 26% year-on-year

* group’s international proposition, www.ebeach.se, which is live in sweden, is continuing to make progress and we are currently testing service in norway.

* confident in meeting management's full year expectations."