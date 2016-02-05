BRIEF-Hexagon CEO: Still sees 2016 organic growth of 4-8 pct, cautiously positive on China

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Hexagon CEO:

* says demand trends in Jan. largely in line with Q4

* says still sees 2016 organic growth Of 4-8 pct

* says China is not getting worse, bottomed out in Q3, we are cautiously positive on China

* says believes China to show single-digit sales growth in 2016

* says acquisition capacity around 1.7 billion euros without issuing new shares, believes price tags of acquisition targets could come down in 2016

