BRIEF-Mondo TV signs agreement for business development of series "Drakers" in US

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA :

* Have executed consultancy agreement with Lawless Entertainment for business development of series “Drakers” in United States

* Based on the two year agreement, Lawless Entertainment will support Mondo TV, by giving its consultancy for the distribution and exploitation of the licensing and merchandising rights on "Drakers" and its TV placement as well as distribution on new media and DVD in the US