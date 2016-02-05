FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Industrivarden: cuts dividend, sets new dividend & debt policy
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 5, 2016 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Industrivarden: cuts dividend, sets new dividend & debt policy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Industrivarden Ab :

* Says earnings per share for year were sek 7.18 (12.62).

* Says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 5.00 per share (6.25)

* Says in order to increase financial flexibility and capacity, board of directors has decided on a new dividend policy and a new debt policy

* Says dividend policy is that the company shall generate a positive cash flow before changes in the portfolio and after dividends paid

* The new debt policy is that Industrivärden’s netdebt-equities ratio shall be in the range of 0-10%,but may periodically exceed or be below this interval

* We are now sharpening our focus on returns, which will likely affect pace of change in portfolio over time

* Says will also work in various ways to bring about a faster pace of change in portfolio companies facing substantial challenges

* Says will continue to invest in Nordic, listed companies with good return potential

* we are now broadening our investment universe by also looking at slightly smaller companies than previously

* Says for new investments, a portfolio company candidate should have a minimum market cap of roughly sek 3 billion

* Says in cases where we invest in a company with a market cap between sek 3 billion and sek 10 billion, an ownership share of 20%-30% of capital is desirable

* Says Ericsson must gain a better financial outcome from its positions of strength and increase profitability in several areas of its business

* Says our active ownership in companies will build upon a foundation of trust and ownership-based influence. Our share of ownership should therefore amount to at least 10% of votes Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.