FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pihlajalinna comments on planned temporary legislation to limit outsourcing contracts
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Suu Kyi under pressure over Rohingya exodus
World
Suu Kyi under pressure over Rohingya exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 5, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pihlajalinna comments on planned temporary legislation to limit outsourcing contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Pihlajalinna Oyj :

* Comments on government plans regarding temporary legislation to limit outsourcing contracts

* Temporary legislation would limit municipalities and joint authorities’ social and healthcare complete outsourcing contracts to be presented to the parliament as soon as possible

* The temporary legislation would be effective until the end of 2018 when the organizing responsibility of social and healthcare would move from the municipalities and joint authorities to the independent regions

* Says ministries release confirms the fact that the current outsourcings contracts will continue without interruption also after the social and healthcare refom enters into force

* Says it is too early to evaluate legislation impact to Pihlajalinna business operations Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.