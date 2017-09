Feb 5 (Reuters) - Photocat A/S :

* Says the company and Binne & Sohn partners up to supply especially Hamburg area with NOx reducing Bitumen membrane

* Parties to offer new NOx educing roofing felt under the brandname NOxOFF

* New product is expected to reach market in early spring 2016 Source text for Eikon:

