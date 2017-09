Feb 5 (Reuters) - Bankia SA :

* Signs agreement with European Investment Bank (EIB) to jointly grant 1.0 billion euros ($1.12 billion) in loans to SMEs and freelancers

* EIB to grant 500.0 million euros and Bankia will allocate the remaining 500.0 million euros Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)