February 5, 2016 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Porsche SE pushes back results and AGM after VW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE

* Reporting of the annual results and annual general meeting postponed after similar move by Volkswagen

* Says reporting of annual results of Volkswagen is a necessary precondition for preparation of annual results and group profit of Porsche SE

* Says rreporting of annual and consolidated annual financial statements 2015 of Porsche SE will be postponed as well

* Says previous forecast is based on unchanged assumption that Volkswagen Group’s financial result for fiscal year 2015 will be within range of previous expectation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

