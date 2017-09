Feb 5 (Reuters) - Ab-Biotics SA :

* Signs financing deal with Inveready Venture Finance I SCR PYME SA for 600,000 euros ($667,740), with maturity of 18 months

* Under the agreement Inveready will have call option for 86,957 company’s shares at 2.07 euros per share, with preliminary maturity of 12 months

