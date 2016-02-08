FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valneva signs new research and development collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline
February 8, 2016 / 6:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Valneva signs new research and development collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Valneva SE :

* Signs new research and development collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline for EB66 cell line

* To supply process development services for EB66 -based influenza vaccines

* Advanced development program sponsored by the US department of health and human services

* Is entitled to receive milestone payments as well as royalties associated with future sales

* To receive research fees under the new agreement Source text: bit.ly/20E2shq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

