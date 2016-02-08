BRIEF-Binckbank Q4 adjusted net result down to 11.6 mln euro

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Binckbank NV :

* Q4 total income operating activities of 39.9 million euros versus 43.5 million euros ($48.4 million) in Reuters poll (Q4 2014: 41.9 million euros)

* Q4 result from operating activities 7.7 million euros versus 9.0 million euros in Reuters poll (Q4 2014: 6.3 million euros)

* Q4 net interest income of 6.2 million euros versus 6.7 million euros year ago

* Q4 adjusted net result of 11.6 million euros versus 11.9 million euros in Reuters poll (Q4 2014: 12.7 million euro)

* Q4 adjusted net result positively affected by performance fees for Alex Asset Management (3.6 million euros for 2015)

* FY adjusted net profit up 32 pct at 55.5 million euros (FY 2014: 42.0 million euro excluding non-recurring profit from sale of befrank of 15.5 million euros)

* Proposed final dividend of 0.25 euro per share (FY 2014: 0.31 euro)

* Announcement of provision of up to 500 million euros in funding for Dutch residential mortgages in a collective structure within the frameworks of the investment policy Source text: bit.ly/1mmSA91 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8980 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)