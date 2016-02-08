FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Binckbank Q4 adjusted net result down to 11.6 mln euro
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 8, 2016 / 6:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Binckbank Q4 adjusted net result down to 11.6 mln euro

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Binckbank NV :

* Q4 total income operating activities of 39.9 million euros versus 43.5 million euros ($48.4 million) in Reuters poll (Q4 2014: 41.9 million euros)

* Q4 result from operating activities 7.7 million euros versus 9.0 million euros in Reuters poll (Q4 2014: 6.3 million euros)

* Q4 net interest income of 6.2 million euros versus 6.7 million euros year ago

* Q4 adjusted net result of 11.6 million euros versus 11.9 million euros in Reuters poll (Q4 2014: 12.7 million euro)

* Q4 adjusted net result positively affected by performance fees for Alex Asset Management (3.6 million euros for 2015)

* FY adjusted net profit up 32 pct at 55.5 million euros (FY 2014: 42.0 million euro excluding non-recurring profit from sale of befrank of 15.5 million euros)

* Proposed final dividend of 0.25 euro per share (FY 2014: 0.31 euro)

* Announcement of provision of up to 500 million euros in funding for Dutch residential mortgages in a collective structure within the frameworks of the investment policy Source text: bit.ly/1mmSA91 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8980 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.