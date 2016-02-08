BRIEF-Anoto to acquire We-Inspire, Destiny Wireless and Pen Generations

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Anoto Group AB :

* Announced that it has entered agreements to acquire three companies, including We-Inspire, Pen Generations, and Destiny Wireless

* Anoto Group will be acquiring the remaining stake in Destiny Wireless Ltd (49 pct), We-Inspire GmbH (75 pct), and Pen Generations Inc. (85 pct), for a total consideration in Anoto shares of about 80 million Swedish crowns ($9.45 million)