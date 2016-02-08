FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anoto to acquire We-Inspire, Destiny Wireless and Pen Generations
#Office Equipment
February 8, 2016 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Anoto to acquire We-Inspire, Destiny Wireless and Pen Generations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Anoto Group AB :

* Announced that it has entered agreements to acquire three companies, including We-Inspire, Pen Generations, and Destiny Wireless

* Anoto Group will be acquiring the remaining stake in Destiny Wireless Ltd (49 pct), We-Inspire GmbH (75 pct), and Pen Generations Inc. (85 pct), for a total consideration in Anoto shares of about 80 million Swedish crowns ($9.45 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4693 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.