BRIEF-Vitrolife Q4 EBITDA rises, raises dividend 

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Vitrolife Ab

* Says board proposes a dividend of sek 2.40 (1.50) per share.

* Vitrolife ab q4 sales amounted to sek 199 (137) million

* Vitrolife ab q4 perating income before depreciation and amortization (ebitda) amounted to sek 81 (44) million

* Says “looking ahead, the market outlook is essentially unchanged and vitrolife therefore anticipates a constantly expanding market, which in monetary terms is expected to grow by 5-10 percent per year in the foreseeable future.” Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)