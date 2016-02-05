FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vitrolife Q4 EBITDA rises, raises dividend 
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 5, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vitrolife Q4 EBITDA rises, raises dividend 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Vitrolife Ab

* Says board proposes a dividend of sek 2.40 (1.50) per share.

* Vitrolife ab q4 sales amounted to sek 199 (137) million

* Vitrolife ab q4 perating income before depreciation and amortization (ebitda) amounted to sek 81 (44) million

* Says “looking ahead, the market outlook is essentially unchanged and vitrolife therefore anticipates a constantly expanding market, which in monetary terms is expected to grow by 5-10 percent per year in the foreseeable future.” Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)

