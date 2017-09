Feb 5 (Reuters) - Obducat AB ::

* Extension of subscription period until Feb. 12

* Preliminary count shows that so far received subscription applications covering about 88 percent of total issue volume of about 41 million Swedish crowns ($4.9 million), before issue costs Source text for Eikon:

