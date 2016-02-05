FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BRIEF-Bilia Q4 profit rises, sees slightly better demand in Q1 vs Q1, 2015
February 5, 2016 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-BRIEF-Bilia Q4 profit rises, sees slightly better demand in Q1 vs Q1, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to cover additional snaps)

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Bilia

* Q4 net turnover amounted to SEK 5,750 mln vs year-ago 5,037 mln

* Q4 operating profit excluding items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 237 mln vs year-ago 202 mln

* Says we believe that demand for cars and service during Q1 of 2016 will be slightly better compared with corresponding quarter last year

* Says order backlog of new cars increased during quarter and was nearly 2,800 cars higher compared with last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

