BRIEF-MSG Life FY 2015 turnover up at 108 mln euros

Feb 5 (Reuters) - MSG Life AG :

* 2016 target figures: turnover of between 110 million and 112 million euros and EBITDA in range of 10.0 and 12.0 million euros

* FY 2015 EBITDA of around 8.4 million euros ($9.40 million) (2014: 11.4 million euros)

* FY 2015 total turnover of approximately 108 million euros (2014: 104.3 million euros)

* Increase in profit forecast for 2016 is result in particular of business with existing customers remaining stable and a promising sales pipeline Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)