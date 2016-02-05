FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Banca Sistema FY net profit falls to EUR 17.6 mln
February 5, 2016 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Banca Sistema FY net profit falls to EUR 17.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Banca Sistema SpA :

* FY preliminary operating income 71.8 million euros, up 11 percent year on year

* FY preliminary net profit 17.6 million euros versus 19.5 million euros a year ago

* FY preliminary normalized net profit 23.7 million euros, up 21 percent year on year

* Normalized net profit is before non-reccuring items amounting to 6.1 million euros after taxes, which include IPO costs and one-off contribution to the National Resolution Fund Source text - bit.ly/1R9puGV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

