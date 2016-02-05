FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BNP Paribas executives' comments following 2015 results
February 5, 2016 / 2:48 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BNP Paribas executives' comments following 2015 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) -

* BNP Paribas CEO Bonnafe says French retail revenues should stabilise in 2016

* Bonnafe says expects cost of risk in Italy to decline in 2016

* Bonnafe says does not need additional provisioning for oil and gas exposure

* BNP Paribas says actual return on equity in 2016 to be around 9 to 9.5 percent based on higher than expected common equity tier one ratio

* BNP Paribas CEO Bonnafe says first priority for new 2020 plan will be to reach return on equity at 10 percent, based on CET 1 ratio of 12 percent

* CEO says looking beyond 2016 one should assume dividend payout ratio should go up

* CEO says expects Belgian retail bank continue to grow, but lots to do in terms of cost base

* CEO says French retail revenues should stabilise in 2016 (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
