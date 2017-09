Feb 5 (Reuters) - Oti Greentech AG :

* Pro forma 2015 sales of the group at 8.7 million euros ($9.68 million), negative EBITDA of -2.2 million euros

* Expects to double sales at around break-even result in 2016

* Operating profit will improve significantly in 2016